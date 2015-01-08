North American Publishing Company Changes Name to NAPCO Media

PHILADELPHIA—January 5, 2015 —U.S.-based North American Publishing Company has announced it is now doing business as NAPCO Media.

The new name better represents its evolving portfolio of services while maintaining the brand equity from the company’s inception in 1958.

According to NAPCO Media Chairman Ned Borowsky, “the term ‘publishing’ no longer defines who we are as a company. We specialize in the creation and cross-channel distribution of exceptional content, and the word ‘media’ better reflects our objective to deliver content across all platforms and mediums—including print, digital, video and events. NAPCO Media retains the best of our past and combines it with the vision of our future.”

In the past two years NAPCO Media has rapidly expanded its portfolio, creating a Video Services Group, launching an Events Group and increasing its Marketing Services offerings.

“I think we’ve done a good job of listening to our customers and creating solutions that solve their problems,” said NAPCO Media President Dave Leskusky. “Our goal is to continue to add to our portfolio. We firmly believe that our customers and subscribers will determine what those next products and services will be.”

NAPCO Media has unveiled a new logo and launched a new corporate website, www.napco.com, to correspond with the name change.